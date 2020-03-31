Asheville’s Biltmore Estate Is Now Sharing Weekly Blooming Reports for Garden Lovers

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on our country, we could all use a little floral inspiration right now.

While we may not be able to visit the serene gardens and grounds of the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, the team at the 19th century home erected for George Washington Vanderbilt II, is bringing the gardens to us in several creative ways. As flowers blossom this spring, Biltmore’s Director of Horticulture, Parker Andes, has started publishing his weekly Bloom Reports on Biltmore's website here, giving readers a chance to hear what's happening in the beautiful gardens.

“While we are disappointed that guests are not able to enjoy the gardens in person right now, we are working to set the stage for when we will welcome everyone back to Biltmore,” Andes said. “We are keeping weeds at bay, propagating plants for the summer gardens, getting them potted up, and readied for planting out. Orchids and other tender plants in our Conservatory and growing houses are being watered and groomed in anticipation of guests wandering through our displays of blooming tropical plants. Our gardeners are committed to keeping themselves, each other and our gardens healthy and ready for the return of our guests.”

As of yesterday, from an update shared on social media, there were more than 3,000 hyacinths, 18,000 daffodils, and 95,000 tulips blooming across the estate. This week's Bloom Report also shared exciting intel on flowering dogwood, Crabapple trees, saucer magnolia, and more for garden enthusiasts to geek out over to their hearts' delight.

In addition to the Bloom Report, you can also embark on a virtual tour of the Biltmore conservatory or Biltmore’s gardens and grounds. Looking for another flower fix? Check out these seven Southern gardens you can virtually tour.