Biltmore Blooms, Biltmore Estate’s Annual Springtime Celebration, Is Back With 78,600 Tulips

The official start of spring is just a few days away, and the world-renowned gardens at Biltmore Estate have already begun to burst with color.

The historic Asheville estate is kicking off Biltmore Blooms, its annual springtime celebration, on April 1, 2021, and we can't think of a better way to dust off the cobwebs of the past year than with a visit to 8,000 acres of impeccably landscaped grounds.

Biltmore Blooms Spring Image zoom Credit: The Biltmore Company

This year, estate horticulturists planted around 110,000 bulbs in preparation for the celebration, including 78,600 tulips—the hallmark flower of springtime at Biltmore. Later in the season they'll be joined by azaleas, rhododendrons, mountain laurel, and blooms of every shade in the Rose Garden.

Biltmore Blooms Tulips Image zoom Credit: The Biltmore Company

Inside America's largest home, visitors are invited to experience the new Art in Bloom exhibit, which pairs artwork from the Vanderbilt collection with floral arrangements. Also new this year is Stickwork, an outdoor installation by famed environmental artist Patrick Dougherty, A.K.A "Stick Man." Dougherty's one-of-a-kind sculptural works, woven from saplings and branches, will be on display in Biltmore's Antler Hill Village.