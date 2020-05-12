New “American Gardens” USPS Forever Stamps Collection Features Biltmore Gardens

Amidst the coroanvirus quarantine, we've been grateful for a variety of online entertainment options from the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For sure, we've enjoyed more than our fair share of Biltmore virtual tours, we've streamed a slew of movies featuring the historic property (check out our video below), and even kept tabs on the Biltmore Estate's spring gardens with weekly "bloom reports" from the Biltmore’s Director of Horticulture, Parker Andes.

Now, we're excited to learn that the majestic property will be featured in a new Forever Stamps series called “American Gardens" for the U.S. Postal Service available starting on May 13. The new Forever Stamps collection will include 10 stamps, one of which is Biltmore’s Walled Garden. The commemorative collection was designed from photographs captured by Allen Rokach, a long-time Southern Living photographer, who visited the Asheville oasis several times on assignment for the magazine. Other gardens featured in the series include the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Norfolk Botanic Garden in Virginia, Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Florida, and Winterthur Garden in Delaware. Buy a sheet of 20 for $11 on USPS.com here.

Image zoom United States Postal Service

Ordering these stamps is also a great way to support the USPS, who are working so hard right now to make sure people get mail, prescriptions, and essential packages they depend on during these trying times.

A representative for Biltmore shared with Southern Living that the historic house museum had planned a garden ceremony to commemorate this release, but that has now been put on hold. (We're definitely looking forward to the day when we can return to the Biltmore for a visit!) In the time being, we know we'll be ordering these gorgeous stamps to adorn our snail mail or to gift your stamp-collecting loved one so they can add to the ole books.

