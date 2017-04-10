Bill Murray Casually Tried to Bribe Some Umps at a South Carolina Baseball Game
Bill Murray is a notorious prankster and baseball lover, so it should come as no surprise that he got up to some trouble when he stopped by a South Carolina baseball game.
Murray is a co-owner of the minor league baseball team the Charleston RiverDogs and as
WCIV sports reporter Daren Stoltzfus noticed, he's not above trying to bribe the umpires to help his team, as Vulture noted.
Murray was in South Carolina last week to throw out the first pitch of the baseball game. After taking the time to meet each player on the team (also captured by Stoltzfus), Murray must have felt an overwhelming urge to win, whatever the cost. When the comedian spotted an opportunity to slip a few greenbacks to the game's officials, he took it.
After throwing out the game ball, he pulled a handful of cold, hard cash out of his pocket and tried to hand it to the umpires. The officials wanted nothing to do with his bribe, of course, and tried to back away from the bills being waved in their faces. That's when the star of movies like Ghostbusters and Caddyshack decided to just go for it, shoving the money down one of the ump's shirts and cracking himself up in the process.
It should be noted that Murray also carries the title of "Director of Fun" for the team and it was certainly that. The whole hilarious interlude was caught on video by Stoltzfus who tweeted it out to the world saying, "I'm not trying to be a snitch, but somebody at @MiLB needs to see this. Sorry @ChasRiverDogs, but you can't just let Bill Murray bribe umps."
Sorry, Bill! You can buy peanuts and Cracker Jack, but not umpires.