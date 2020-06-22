Florida Pastor Surprised with Ice Cream Truck on His Birthday Spends Day Handing Out Free Treats

"Out here they don’t get ice cream very often.”

Pastor Bill Losasso spent nearly six decades reminiscing about the day he spent driving an ice cream truck as a teenager. So, for his 73rd birthday, his daughter surprised him with the chance to relive his dream.

"I drove an ice-cream truck when I was 17 for one day, but I loved it," Losasso, who founded the Florida Dream Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, told Fox 13 News.

Earlier this month, he spent a day driving around and handing out hundreds of ice cream treats for free. Residents said it has been a long time since they had a truck visit the area.

"Out here they don’t get ice cream very often,” Losasso explained. “We had people tell us it’s been a year and a half since they had any ice cream and little kids said that.”

The Florida Dream Center has been helping the homeless and working to combat human trafficking since 2012. The non-profit gives away 25,000 pounds of food every weekend, adding up to 1.5 million pounds every year.

WATCH: Georgia Pastor Fills Empty Church with Faces Amid Coronavirus

Melvin Hillman, who drives the truck year-round, couldn’t get over Losasso’s choice of birthday celebrations.