Check Out the New Rollercoaster Headed to Dollywood in Spring 2023
Dolly Parton is a busy lady. She's making music, writing books, creating perfumes, and of course, finding all kinds of ways to give back to those in need. But in case you forgot, she also owns the ever popular Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park that bears her name, Dollywood. And Ms. Parton is always keeping things fresh at Dollywood.
The Tennessee native recently announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster that will be almost 4,000 feet long. That makes it the longest coaster in the park. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
"The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring," Dolly Parton said in a statement. "I'm excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he's out there or not, I'm sure they'll find a lot of memories along the way that they'll keep forever."
The thrilling coaster is described as a huge structure that "hugs six acres of undulating topography which runs along the border of Wildwood Grove." Those brave enough to ride will soar through the wilderness and high above the forest on the search for the legendary bear. Big Bear Mountain will boast a top speed of 48 mph and take guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. It will also feature on-board audio, a first for Dollywood. All adventure-seekers over 39" are welcome aboard.
Big Bear Mountain is scheduled to open in spring 2023, but you can get a jump on the adventure by pre-registering for a 2023 Dollywood season pass here from August 5 to September 30. Pre-registering in that time frame will lock down the lowest price on passes and access to an exclusive ride event for Big Bear Mountain in spring of 2023. If you pre-register, you will be able to purchase 2023 season passes as early as October 17.