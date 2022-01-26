#BettyWhiteChallenge Raises Whopping $12.7 Million for Animal Shelters and Rescues
A grassroots social media movement to honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday raised a staggering amount of money for animal shelters and rescues.
White, whose decades-long entertainment career spanned television and movies, died on December 31 at the age of 99, just weeks before she was set to celebrate her centennial on January 17.
Fans of the Golden Girls star came up with the #BettyWhiteChallenge—which encouraged people to donate to a local animal rescue group in White's name—as a meaningful way to mark the animal lover's birthday. And boy did y'all come through.
On Friday, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta announced that more than 390,00 people donated to #BettyWhiteChallenge fundraisers, raising a total of $12.7 million, across both platforms. Country singer Trisha Yearwood's efforts alone brought in nearly $40,000.
In response to the news, White's team posted a pre-recorded video on her Instagram. In it, the late legend thanked her fans their support.
"She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have been so grateful to everyone," White's team captioned the video originally intended for her birthday.
White maintained a lifelong commitment to animal welfare and conservation, championing shelters, working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, and even secretly funding a private plane to evacuate a New Orleans aquarium after Hurricane Katrina.
"I often say that I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business," she liked to joke.
We can't think of a better way to thank her for being a friend to animals.