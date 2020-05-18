Better Business Bureau Warns of Surge in “Puppy Scams” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to Americans to be on the lookout for scammers capitalizing on the surge in pet adoptions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims. The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with some quarantined families’ decision to adopt a pet sight unseen, has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” the trusted non-profit explained in a news release.

Consumers are reportedly encountering scammers who advertise on websites for puppies that don't exist and are never provided. COVID-19 has also made asking for money up front seem reasonable. Once the money is exchanged, the scammer and the victim’s money disappear. It’s only later the victims realize that that cute little puppy never existed.

According to complaints filed with the BBB, victims were often told that they needed to send money for special climate-controlled crates, insurance and a (non-existent) COVID-19 vaccine. In several instances, the consumers wanted to see or pick-up the animal but were told that wasn't possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This seller absolutely played on my emotions and vulnerability,” one puppy scam victim told the BBB. “I'm a highly educated person, but I've never felt so stupid in my entire life.”

If you are considering adding a furry new member to your household during this time, use these tips from the BBB to avoid puppy scams: