Walmart Slashed Prices on Apple AirPods, Instant Pot, iRobot, and More for Black Friday
One of the best shopping events of the year is here and there's still time to save big on gifts for friends and family. Walmart kicked off the savings extravaganza earlier than ever with its Black Friday Deals for Days promotion to give shoppers more chances to score incredible discounts throughout the month of November.
More so than ever, retailers are shifting their Black Friday strategies to accomodate more virtual deals, but Walmart hasn't taken the fun out of the holiday. To keep the madness of Black Friday alive, it's adding even more deals online this Saturday, November 27 at 12 a.m. ET, so you can honor the tradition of pulling a post-Thanksgiving all-nighter without having to leave your home.
Sorting through hundreds of deals can be overwhelming, so we took the time to find the best markdowns worth shopping on appliances, home, and electronics. You'll want to snag this Instant Pot for half off or this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for $150 off. Check out popular electronics like the Apple AirPods Pro, which are 20 percent off, and this Black Friday exclusive deal on the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which saves you over $100. Keep scrolling to shop these fantastic prices at Walmart.
Best Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $100)
- Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, $69 (orig. $79)
- Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker, $79 (orig. $99)
- Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill, $165 (orig. $199)
- PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus, $99 (orig. $129)
Best Home Deals
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $177 (orig. $330)
- Linenspa Dreamer Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, $229 (orig. $425)
- Mainstays Basic Bath Collection 18-Piece Towel Set, $25 (orig. $58)
- Addy Home Fashions Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $69 (orig. $84)
- Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum, $98 (orig. $199)
Best Electronics Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $110 (orig. $129)
- Vizio 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV, $298 (orig. $350)
- HP 14-Inch Pentium Chromebook, $249 (orig. $289)
- Samsung Galaxy 32GB Tablet, $219
- Nintendo Switch Lite Console,$238
