Walmart Slashed Prices on Apple AirPods, Instant Pot, iRobot, and More for Black Friday

These deals won’t last long.
By Southern Living Editors
One of the best shopping events of the year is here and there's still time to save big on gifts for friends and family. Walmart kicked off the savings extravaganza earlier than ever with its Black Friday Deals for Days promotion to give shoppers more chances to score incredible discounts throughout the month of November.

More so than ever, retailers are shifting their Black Friday strategies to accomodate more virtual deals, but Walmart hasn't taken the fun out of the holiday. To keep the madness of Black Friday alive, it's adding even more deals online this Saturday, November 27 at 12 a.m. ET, so you can honor the tradition of pulling a post-Thanksgiving all-nighter without having to leave your home.

Sorting through hundreds of deals can be overwhelming, so we took the time to find the best markdowns worth shopping on appliances, home, and electronics. You'll want to snag this Instant Pot for half off or this iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum for $150 off. Check out popular electronics like the Apple AirPods Pro, which are 20 percent off, and this Black Friday exclusive deal on the Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which saves you over $100. Keep scrolling to shop these fantastic prices at Walmart.

Best Appliance Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Electronics Deals

Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Pressure Cooker

Buy It: $49 (orig. $100); walmart.com

Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender

Buy It: $69 (orig. $79); walmart.com

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker

Buy It: $79 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill

Buy It: $165 (orig. $199); walmart.com

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus

Buy It: $99 (orig. $129); walmart.com

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Buy It: $177 (orig. $330); walmart.com

Linenspa Dreamer Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Buy It: $229 (orig. $425); walmart.com

Mainstays Basic Bath Collection 18-Piece Towel Set

Buy It: $25 (orig. $58); walmart.com

Addy Home Fashions Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Buy It: $69 (orig. $84); walmart.com

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum

Buy It: $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Buy It: $110 (orig $129), walmart.com

Vizio 55-Inch Class 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV

Buy It: $298 (orig. $350); walmart.com

HP 14-Inch Pentium Chromebook

Buy It: $249 (orig. $289), walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy 128GB Tablet

Buy It: $219, walmart.com

Nintendo Switch Lite Console

Buy It: $238,walmart.com

