Jackie Kennedy’s Go-To Cleanser Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day—Plus 11 More Deals to Shop

Save on everything from beauty products to home goods.

By Claudia Fisher and Christie Calucchia
Updated October 13, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
After months of rumors and predictions about when Amazon Prime Day would occur this year, Amazon dropped a bombshell shopping announcement that Prime Day will take place from October 13 to October 14, giving you a full 48 hours to score amazing deals as we head into the holiday season. Of course, you can only get these discounts if you're a Prime member—and if you're not already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Now that Prime Day has officially kicked off, you can shop countless offers on everything from beauty products to kitchen essentials. For instance, this Jackie Kennedy-approved cleansing bar from Erno Laszlo is 30 percent off, and this Le Creuset griddle is nearly $70 off right now. You can also save big on electronics, including Amazon’s Echo Show 5 and Powerbeats wireless earphones.

If you're interested in what else you can score for major price cuts this Prime Day, we've rounded up the top deals and steepest price cuts in the home, beauty, and electronics categories below. Happy shopping!

Best Home Deals

  • Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, $90 (orig. $160); amazon.com
  • iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $400 (orig. $600); amazon.com
  • Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, $50 (orig. $115); amazon.com
  • Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table, $43 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals

  • Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar, $27 (orig. $38); amazon.com
  • Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Powder, $31 (orig. $44); amazon.com
  • Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush, $55 (orig. $100); amazon.com
  • T3 SinglePass Professional Curling Iron, $112 (orig. $160); amazon.com

Best Electronics Deals

  • Roku Streaming Stick+, $37 (orig. $50); amazon.com
  • Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $175 (orig. $250); amazon.com
  • Amazon Echo Show 5, $45 (orig. $90); amazon.com
  • Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV Fire TV Edition, $120 (orig. $180); amazon.com

