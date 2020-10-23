100-Year-Old Pickle Brand Opens Pickle Paradise in Fort Worth

Pickle lovers, rejoice!

By Meghan Overdeep
October 23, 2020
Best Maid Pickle Emporium

Trust us when we say that pickle lovers are going to want to plan a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, ASAP.

Best Maid Pickle Emporium, a lip-smacking new experience from Best Maid, opened today in Panther City, and it’s kind of a big dill.

The shop, which relishes the region’s most beloved gherkins, sell pickles and jarred items such as pickled okra and BBQ sauce, Best Maid merchandise including T-shirts, branded Yeti-style insulated cups, gift items, and even dog toys.

A life-size version of the brand’s mascot Smiley stands at the center of the store, making a great backdrop for photos. You can even sneak a peek at how the pickles are made via a live demonstration.  

“Pretty much anything you can think of pickle related we have in some way, shape or form,” Emily Christy, Best Maid’s director of marketing, told WFAA.

Best Maid Pickles has been in business since 1926, when the Dalton family first started a backyard garden to make relish. But the company rocketed to fame in 2019 after partnering up with Martin House Brewing, who featured their pickle juice in a series of pickled-themed beers.

Best Maid Pickle Emporium is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Face coverings are required while in the store. To ensure safe social distancing, only 15 customers are permitted in the store at a time.

