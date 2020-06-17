Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Best Feel-Good TV Shows to Stream This Summer

Tonight or this weekend, why not treat yourself to a TV series that will leave you with a smile on your face and eager for the next episode? With these stellar shows, we promise couch o'clock will be better than ever. And if you're looking for more TV inspiration, check out 10 Southern TV Shows You Need to Watch.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

You'll be captivated by this spin-off to the much-loved Australian mystery series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Here Phryne Fisher's long-lost niece, Peregrine and James Steed (pictured above) work as detectives alongside a group of accomplished women to investigate 1960s murders in Melbourne. The outlandish humor will make your belly hurt from laughing so hard.

Watch it on Acorn here.

Upload

Get ready to laugh hard, contemplate philosophy deeply, and be treated to the eye candy that is actor Robbie Amell.

Watch it on Amazon Prime here.

Younger

Who doesn't dream of a do-over? In this laugh-out-loud series starring Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster, 40-year-old Liza (played by Foster) pretends to be 26 to land a job in publishing. With plenty of twists and turns, you'll have a hard time tucking in for the night.

Watch it on Hulu here.

Sweet Magnolias

Head to the fictional town of Serenity for this delightful series we can't get enough of—here's to hoping for a second season.

Seachange

A corporate lawyer ditches the city to head to a small seaside town and become a local judge. What happens next will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watch it on Acorn here.

The Golden Girls

How can we do a round-up of feel-good shows without this iconic series starring Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White, and Estelle Getty. Time to head back to Miami for some quality time with this fab foursome.

Watch it on Hulu here.

30 Rock

With Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and more playing starring roles, it's hard to go more than five minutes of watching this show—which centers around what goes on backstage in the making of a live sketch-comedy show in New York City—without a hearty chuckle.

Watch it on Amazon Prime here and Hulu here.

Fresh Off the Boat

You'll love watching the adventures of the Huang family, who just moved from D.C. to Orlando in the 1990s. This sitcom is definitely one you'll want to check out if you missed its original airing on ABC.

Watch it on Hulu here.

Modern Love

Based on the popular New York Times column of the same name, you'll get thrown into the love stories of beautiful, diverse individuals that will linger in your brain for long after each episode wraps.

Watch it on Amazon Prime here.