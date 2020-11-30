The Only Cyber Monday Deals You Need to Shop Today
Because a single day of incredible sales simply isn’t enough, Black Friday deals are followed up by even more markdowns on Cyber Monday. So if you missed out on shopping this weekend, don’t worry. There are thousands of price cuts waiting for you today.
This year, major home retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, and Wayfair have gone all out with their holiday deals. They’ve actually been running sales since early November, but Cyber Monday is still one of the best days to shop appliances and upgrades for your home. Retailers are offering hundreds of dollars off popular products, from iRobot Roomba vacuums to Serta mattresses.
You can also save big on fashion and beauty favorites from Nordstrom and Kate Spade. At Nordstrom, you’ll find discounts on designer clothes, makeup, and skincare essentials (there are even a few home goods in the mix, too). Think classic Hunter rain boots for 37 percent off and a hydrating serum from Jackie Kennedy-approved skincare brand Erno Laszlo for 30 percent off. And at Kate Spade, you’ll find major discounts on handbags, jewelry, and more accessories for up to 50 percent off. Just be sure to use the promo code DEALSDOTCOM when you check out.
Ready to start online shopping? Keep scrolling for a look at 51 Cyber Monday deals you won’t regret buying.
Best Amazon Deals
- Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker, $80 (orig. $200)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV, $120 (orig. $180)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $98 (orig. $160)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Curved Round Chef’s Oven with Silicone French Trivet, $180 (orig. $316)
- Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $20 (orig. $30)
- Amazon Echo Show 5, $45 (orig. $90)
- TCL 40-Inch Smart LED Roku TV, $180 (orig. $300)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $280)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill and Griddle, $30 (orig. $60)
Best Walmart Deals
- Brother Computerized Project Runway Sewing Machine, $124 (orig. $145)
- Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, $149 (orig. $299)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $394)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch, $129 (orig. $200)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player, $59 (orig. $79)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine, $179 (orig. $249)
- Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus, $99 (orig. $149)
- Linenspa Dreamer 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress, $136 (orig. $180)
Best Macy’s Deals
- Hotel Collection European White Goose Down Comforter, $380 (orig. $800)
- Ecovacs Deebot 710 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (orig. $1,000)
- Tzumi Pop Solo Bling Karaoke Microphone, $20 (orig. $50)
- Cuisinart 10-Piece Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards, $15 (orig. $40)
- Sealy Essentials Coral 13-Inch Plush Euro Pillow Top Queen Mattress, $359 (orig. $829)
- Packard Bell Home Theater Projector Bundle, $105 (orig. $300)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 10-Quart One-Touch Multi-Cooker, $90 (orig. $188)
- Art & Cook 100-Piece Food Storage Set, $15 (orig. $50)
Best Wayfair Deals
- Andover Mills Pendergast 3-Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions, $123 (orig. $150)
- Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Task Chair, $168 (orig. $260)
- Serta Perfect Sleeper 11-Inch Elkins II Plush Innerspring Mattress, $330 (orig. $750)
- Rebrillian Gardner Bamboo Bath Caddy, $26 (orig. $70)
- Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer, $61 (orig. $100)
- Andover Mills Petrone Combo Laundry Center, $41 (orig. $93)
- KitchenAid Hand Immersion Blender, $35 (orig. $93)
- UPHA Propane Standing Patio Heater, $445 (orig. $700)
- Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner, $100 (orig. $129)
Best Nordstrom Deals
- Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte, $150 (orig. $320)
- Bobbi Brown Sheer Indulgence Extra Lip Tint Trio, $44 (orig. $58)
- Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot, $90 (orig. $145)
- Treasure & Bond Cotton Sheet Set, Starting at $75 (orig. $249)
- Vero Moda Katherine Brush Jacket, $30 (orig. $59)
- Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Boost Serum, $76 (orig. $108)
- L.L. Bean Wicked Good Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $67 (orig. $79)
- Mario Badescu Acne Facial Cleanser, $11 (orig. $15)
- Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $44 (orig. $59)
Best Kate Spade Deals
- Kate Spade Polly Medium Double Gusset Crossbody, $228 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $228)
- Kate Spade Margaux Zip Cardholder, $28 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $78)
- Kate Spade Louise Small Dome Satchel, $111 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $278)
- Kate Spade Candy Drops Enamel Pearl Drop Huggies, $24 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $68)
- Kate Spade Polly Small Tote, $116 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $258)
- Kate Spade Picnic Wicker Crossbody, $105 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $298)
- Kate Spade Very Berry Flex Cuff, $31 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $88)
- Kate Spade Roulette Large Hobo Bag, $105 with code DEALSDOTCOM (orig. $298)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals
- 8 Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon That Are Actually Worth Shopping Today
- Walmart Just Replaced Its Black Friday Deals With So Many Cyber Monday Steals
- Today Only, Spend $150 on Olay Skin Care and They’ll Gift You the Famous Amazon Orolay Coat
- The 18 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out