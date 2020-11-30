The Only Cyber Monday Deals You Need to Shop Today

Including a Staub cocotte for over 50 percent off.
By Christie Calucchia
November 30, 2020
Because a single day of incredible sales simply isn’t enough, Black Friday deals are followed up by even more markdowns on Cyber Monday. So if you missed out on shopping this weekend, don’t worry. There are thousands of price cuts waiting for you today.

This year, major home retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s, and Wayfair have gone all out with their holiday deals. They’ve actually been running sales since early November, but Cyber Monday is still one of the best days to shop appliances and upgrades for your home. Retailers are offering hundreds of dollars off popular products, from iRobot Roomba vacuums to Serta mattresses.

You can also save big on fashion and beauty favorites from Nordstrom and Kate Spade. At Nordstrom, you’ll find discounts on designer clothes, makeup, and skincare essentials (there are even a few home goods in the mix, too). Think classic Hunter rain boots for 37 percent off and a hydrating serum from Jackie Kennedy-approved skincare brand Erno Laszlo for 30 percent off. And at Kate Spade, you’ll find major discounts on handbags, jewelry, and more accessories for up to 50 percent off. Just be sure to use the promo code DEALSDOTCOM when you check out.

Ready to start online shopping? Keep scrolling for a look at 51 Cyber Monday deals you won’t regret buying.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Best Macy’s Deals

Best Wayfair Deals

Best Nordstrom Deals

Best Kate Spade Deals

