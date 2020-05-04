The Best British Shows and Movies to Stream If You Love The Royal Family

Yes, there's Netflix's The Crown, but there's also so much more to watch if you love the royal family. This weekend, dive into the wonderful (and often drama-filled) world of the royals with some of these series and movies that catapult you to Britain. We may all be hunkering down at home amidst the coronavirus crisis but that doesn't mean we can't let our minds travel to far and fascinating places.

Henry IX

What happens when a 40-something wants to leave his life for a while...but he's the King of England? PSA: Acorn TV has extended their free trial period for new and former subscribers to 30 days (from 7 days) here using the promo code FREE30.

Watch it on Acorn TV.

King Arthur’s Britain

Archaeologist Francis Pryor narrates this fascinating historical series, which explores British history, culture and the famed ruler of the Early Middle Ages, King Arthur.

Watch it on Acorn TV.

She-Wolves: England’s Earliest Queens:

Let's hear it for the ladies. Presented by Helen Castor, PhD, and filmed on location in England and France, this BBC series brings history to life by examining the reigns of seven extraordinary English queens.

Watch it on Acorn TV.

King Arthur

This action-packed movie will have you on the edge of your seat. We can almost see the sweat dripping down your brow as troops go out to save the Roman family of Marius Honorius.

Watch it on HBO.

The Prince & Me 2: The Royal Wedding

Get ready to laugh out loud at this delightful rom com that chronicles two women vying for a prince's love. Like what you see? Also check out The Prince & Me 3: A Royal Honeymoon.

Watch it on IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service.

Elizabeth I And Her Enemies

History buffs will love this mini series that documents the rule of Queen Elizabeth I. This docu-drama is one that will change how you view the royal family forever.

Watch it on Acorn TV.

Diana: The Royal Truth

This documentary about Diana Princess of Wales takes you through her life's highlights, as told by her butler, Paul Burrell. With plenty of interesting trivia woven in throughout, it's bound to be a new favorite.

Watch it on Amazon here.

The Royals

This six-part series dives into some of our favorite topics: Royal weddings, royal pets, and royal babies, to name a few. Carve out a few hours to watch this because you won't be able to stop once you start.

Watch it on Amazon here.

Tea with the Dames

Watch Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright gather 'round for some tea, story time, and hearty chuckles. This is a tea party you definitely won't want to miss.

Watch it on Hulu here.

A Century of the Queen Mother: 100 Years in 100 Minutes

Presented by Valerie Singleton, this documentary has it all: Fashion, gardens, horse racing, and more. Learning about Queen Elizabeth has never been so fascinating.

Watch it on Amazon here.