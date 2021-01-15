Ben Napier Builds Table for a Friend with Walnut Originally Intended for a Project with President Jimmy Carter

The fifth season of HGTV's Home Town kicked off this January, and short of packing our bags for Laurel and moving into one of Ben and Erin Napier's designs, reserving our Sundays for viewing parties at home — i.e., ourselves and a good cookie recipe — is pretty darn superb.

For the show's January 24th episode, we'll be baking up an especially standout cookie for an show that's bound to be one of the season's most special, in which Ben Napier teams up with Andrew Reid of Reid Classics, who has built beds for Southern Living's own Idea House for years (see their 2019 creation below). Based in Dothan, Alabama, Reid Classics is now in its third generation of family ownership with Andrew bearing the torch for his family's business which started in Mobile in 1938. That's a lot of heirloom poster beds, y'all.

Image zoom Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

"I was a fan of Andrew's work long before we became friends. We've been kicking around the idea of working on some projects together for about two years, but just couldn't get the stars to align," Ben Napier told Southern Living. "Getting to work on something within your craft with an expert you admire is an honor. The excitement I had of getting to work on a Reid Classics bed with Andrew Reid was tempered by the pressure I felt to build his family dinner table to the standard he would expect."

Clearly, the feeling was mutual. "Ben and I came together to create two beautiful pieces for the show. I was honored to be asked by Ben to show him how we here at Reid Classics handcraft bespoke beds for families all across this country," Andrew Reid shared with us. "I supplied some walnut that was not used for a project that I did with the former President Jimmy Carter that Ben used to design and build a beautiful dining room table for our home," he said, adding that he also crafted a mahogany four-poster bed for a family on the show. The New York City family who relocates to Laurel in this episode is sure to be having sweet dreams with this beautiful piece in their new home.

"I believe Reid Classics' story of being nearly a century-old family owned business using the exact same WWII machinery my grandfather used along with using the exact jigs and hand tools my father and grandfather used to make beds for generations of families across the US and around the world is what makes hand crafting our beds in the South so special," Reid reflected on his family's company. We can't wait to see all the woodworking magic come to life.

