Firefly Lane's Ben Lawson Also Stars in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

From the first episode of Netflix's Firefly Lane we've been completely hooked. (We loved the best-selling book of the same title that the series is based on by Kristin Hannah, too.) We've loved seeing familiar favorites like Katherine Heigl—who plays Tully—and Sarah Chalke—who plays Tully's BFF Kate—on the captivating drama. We've loved the fashion. We've loved the scenery and sets. But most of all, we must admit, we've really loved acquainting ourselves with Ben Lawson, the actor who plays Kate's husband who is oh-so-handsome and amusing to watch on-screen.

But from what other shows do we recognize Lawson? As it turns out, the Australian actor is in a slew of other shows and movies, some of which we're familiar with, and some of which we're definitely adding to our must-watch list. Most notably, he's starred in something we've already streamed a half-dozen times, Netflix's 2019 hit Dolly Parton Heartstrings, an anthology series in which Lawson stars as the character Thomas "Clay" Fox Jr. in the third episode, titled "If I Had Wings." We knew we recognized him from another show! (See a photo from his stint as Clay in Heartstrings below.)

Image zoom Credit: Richard A. DuCree/Netflix

You may also know him from the ABC and Netflix political thriller, Designated Survivor, on which he plays a main role of Damian Rennett in season two. Additionally, Lawson is known for his guest spot in ABC comedy series Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 as suitor Benjamin Lovett for lead Chloe (Krysten Ritter). Other acting credits include the 2011 rom-com movie No Strings Attached, the NBC fantasy comedy series, The Good Place, and Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

