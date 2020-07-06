Tour Ben and Erin Napier's Recently Renovated Kitchen

Remaining at home all this time in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic has meant that a lot more of us are spending more time in the kitchen than ever before. Perhaps you've become a veritable Ina Garten, whipping up tomato soup with grilled cheese croutons for lunch, just because. Perhaps you've simply enjoyed brushing up on some baking skills. Well, after logging all these extra hours at the cutting board, you're thinking your culinary haven could use a bit of an upgrade, we've got some inspiration for you.

On a recent episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, Ben and Erin Napier took viewers on a tour of their personal home kitchen in the show's new series "Behind Closed Doors," which gives viewers a peek behind-the-scenes of designers' homes. In the segment, the HGTV Home Town stars, video conferencing in from Laurel, Mississippi, share tips for lightening up your cabinets, how to conceal ugly appliances, and more. You'll even get to see some of their daughter Helen's mounted artwork, gracing their kitchen walls.

In the brief clip, the Napiers also reveal that they will be heading to Wetumpka, Alabama to give the town a makeover in their special Hometown Takeover. Watch the full video below.

Needless to say, those cabinets of Ben and Erin's are definitely giving us some ideas for our own epicurean abodes. And there's just something about the way Laurel sunshine streams through that window. We're pretty sure we could cook all day long with that great, natural light pouring into the room.

