Earthy, Dreamy "Canyon Dusk" Is Behr's Color of the Year for 2021

Whether in the kitchen or bathroom, bedroom or living room, this paint color makes for such a serene ambience.

Meet Canyon Rose, y'all. Today, Behr Paint Company announced its Color of the Year for 2021, Canyon Dusk S210-4 (BUY IT: from $19.98; HomeDepot.com), an earthy terracotta hue that's the perfect neutral shade for any room in your house. In light of the tumultuous year we've all had amid the coronavirus pandemic, the soothing color, inspired by natural landscapes is exactly what we need right now—especially in our home offices, ahem, nook to help us channel some zen.

"There is something so reassuring about dusk, the moment just after sunset, which brings the promise of a new day," said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr, in a company press release. "The illuminating, free-spirited Canyon Dusk is a color that can be found in a variety of places, from an awe-inspiring desert landscape to the color of sunbaked clay. Wherever it is found, we share a collective need for these moments of comfort and inspiration in the days ahead."

Echoing Woelfel, Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Behr spoke to the importance of making sure home is a place we find a sense of peace in these days: "From seasoned DIYers to first time painters, it's been inspiring to see people, really embracing opportunities to enhance their spaces during this time when we are all in our homes more than ever before. Whether creating an unexpected accent wall or a simple color change, paint can make a huge visual impact, and it's one of the most affordable and straightforward DIY projects to tackle."

Does this kitchen not look straight out of your dream home fantasies? (We'll take that teapot and houseplant, too.)

