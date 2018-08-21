Parents Rejoice! Disney's Sleep Hotline Is Back

Ah yes, bedtime. It's a nightly battle parents know all too well. Even the bravest disciplinarians have caved under the protestations of a child at some point. Amid the coronavirus crisis, Disney is brining back the ultimate weapon for tired parents of cooped up kids: a direct line to Mickey Mouse himself.

Starting now, families and fans can add a little Disney magic into their bedtime routine with the return of Disney's toll-free Sleep Hotline. Simply dial 1-877-7-MICKEY to access one of five special messages from either Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy. If that's not enough to give your kids something to look forward to at bedtime, we don't know what is!

The phone number will run through April 30 and is available throughout the United States and Canada. You only get one character per call, so plan accordingly.

The hotline was first introduced in 2018 as a promotion for Disney Store's Sleep Shop, a collaboration with certified pediatric sleep coach Lauren Olson, offering an assortment of children's sleep items designed to improve bedtime battles.

"As a mom of two extremely busy toddlers, I know keeping consistent napping schedules and bedtime routines can be a major production— from stall tactics to short naps and pre-dawn wake ups, it can be hard on everyone in the household," Olson said in a release. "I love that Disney store is providing families with some easy, fun tools, like a sleep rewards chart and light up plush toy, to try and alleviate some of the stresses associated with sleep!"