Bath and Body Works Launches New Easter Collection
Easter is about a month away, and we're already looking forward to all the bunny-infused cuteness that's in store. This year, we're especially loving Bath & Body Works' Easter collection, which includes 24 items including three-wick candles, decor, gentle foaming hand soap, hand cream, a bunny ears loofah, and more. The cost of these goodies range from $1.95 to $39.50.
Personally, we think the brand's three-wick candles make an excellent addition to an Easter Basket gift for adults in your life. This year, Bath & Body Works has three on offer: the Happy Easter, Tutti Fruity Jelly Bean (which is currently out of stock), the Spring Has Sprung Easter Bouquet, and the Marshmallow Fluff Some Bunny Loves You (pictured above) and we adore all of them equally. Each three-wick candle is made of an "exclusive, patented wax blend for consistent even burn with lead-free wicks" and provides approximately 24-45 hours of burn time. All sell for $24.50 and are guaranteed to put a smile on a loved one's face or brighten up your own bedroom or living room space.
WATCH: Why Southern Women Buy Easter Dresses
If you'd like to jazz up your candle gift even more (or perhaps spiffing up your own Easter display at home), we also love tacking on the Glittery Easter Egg Three-Wick Candle Ring, available for $12.50 here (and pictured below).
Isn't this piece a festive and affordable way to add some extra Easter pizzazz to a coffee table, mantel, or the dining room? With about four weeks left until Easter, we think we're going to go ahead and click "add to cart" on a few of these fun finds so we can get decorating for the upcoming holiday ASAP.
What are your favorite Easter decorations to put up in your home? What are your favorite Easter basket gift ideas this holiday season?