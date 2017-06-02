You Have to See This College Baseball Player's Incredible Secret Handshake with the Bat Boy
That lift puts even Dirty Dancing to shame!
Fans of East Tennessee State University's baseball team love to see Aaron Maher cross home plate, and it's not just about the points. Unless we're talking about style points, that is. Every time the outfielder scores a run, the team's adorable bat boy—coach Tony Skole's son, Gehrig—is there to greet him for their special celebration.
The choreographed routine performed by the 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound college junior and the smallest member of the team is truly a sight to behold. It involves elaborate hand claps, dance moves and even a quick trip through the air for young Gehrig. And the best part? The whole thing was the little guy's idea.
Videos of the elaborate handshake recently caught fire on social media, and have been steadily racking up views since the Southern Conference Tournament over the weekend.
Unfortunately the ETSU Buccaneers were knocked out of the tournament by Furman University on Saturday, which means we have to wait until next season to see them in action again. We're hoping they work some new moves into the routine.