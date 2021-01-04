Listen to Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb's New Recording of Timeless Bee Gees' Song "Words"

This January, we're predicting a lot of Christmas music in our future. Right about now, we're particularly hooked on Dolly Parton's new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, but we think we'll take a break from our holiday music obsession to turn our attention to another recent release featuring Parton: A new recording of the Bee Gees' 1968 hit single "Words." The superb rendition will debut on Bee Gees' singer Barry Gibb's new album Greenfields: The Gibb brothers' Songbook (Vol. 1), which showcases notable musicians on each track, out on January 8. For now, you can listen to the song with the YouTube video below.

With Parton's soft yet charged vocals opening the timeless tune, the lyrics seem more fitting than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Smile an everlasting smile / A smile can bring you near to me / Don't ever let me find you down / 'Cause that would bring a tear to me," Parton emotes. "This world has lost its glory / Let's start a brand new story now, my love / Right now, there'll be no other time / And I can show you how, my love," she continues, before Gibb jumps in with his warm and distinct warble.

On Gibb's Instagram, you can also check out a sweet behind-the-scenes peek of the duo recording the song. Parton, too, posted a snapshot from the recording session, saying she was honored to be asked to sing on the track by her "dear friend."

In addition to Parton, the album also includes guest spots from Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, Jay Bucahanan and Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Olivia Newton-John, and others. Pre-order the album here.

