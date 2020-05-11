Mrs. Bush’s Story Time: a New Podcast Featuring Old Audio of Barbara Bush Reading Children’s Stories

The podcast includes original recordings from the radio program of the same name that aired while Bush served as First Lady of the United States.

A new podcast is repurposing archived audio of former first lady Barbara Bush doing what she loved most—reading to children—to inspire the next generation of young book lovers.

We’re giddy to announce that The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is launching a new podcast for families called Mrs. Bush’s Story Time. The podcast features original recordings from the radio program of the same name that aired while Bush served as First Lady of the United States (from 1990 to 1994).

Each episode will include archived audio recordings of Bush reading aloud with special guests including Winnie the Pooh, Daffy Duck, and Big Bird. Together they share classic stories like Jack and the Beanstalk, The Ugly Duckling, Strega Nona, and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mrs. Bush’s legacy to life in a new, modern format that supports and furthers her commitment to lifelong learning,” Barbara Bush Foundation President and CEO, British A. Robinson, said in a news release. “Mrs. Bush was fond of saying that the home is the child’s first school, and we’re all spending a lot more time at home these days. Now more than ever, we hope this podcast can help bring families together around reading and storytelling.”

WATCH: A Tribute To Barbara Bush’s Signature Pearls

Mrs. Bush’s Story Time also features new content including introductions from Mrs. Bush’s daughter and Foundation Honorary Chair Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch, literacy tips from former First Lady Laura Bush, and memories about childhood reading experiences shared by best-selling authors Delia Owens, Jesse J. Holland, Susan Orlean, and Eric L. Motley.

“I’m so glad that another generation of families will have a way to connect with these classic stories and beloved characters—with a little help from my mom,” Koch said in a statement. “Her advocacy for family literacy wasn’t something she just talked about—it was a value she practiced, whether she was reading to me and my brothers before bed or sharing her passion with children around the country through these radio broadcasts.”

Mrs. Bush’s Story Time is available now, wherever you normally find your podcasts.