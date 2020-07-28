The Designs for Barbara and George H.W. Bush’s Commemorative Coins Have Been Released

Today the United States Mint officially announced the designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin.

According to a news release from the Mint, the First Spouse Gold Coin honoring former first lady Barbara Bush will be minted first. Mrs. Bush, who served as first lady from 1989 to 1993, died in April 2018 at the age of 92.

The front of the collectible coin features a portrait of the beloved Bush family matriarch wearing her signature three-strand pearl necklace, while the reverse pays homage to her passionate advocacy for family literacy. The design depicts a person reading, with an open road before them. According to a press release from the Mint, the open book symbolizes literacy, education, and knowledge while the road symbolizes the future and the journey of life. The sun in the distance is meant to signify the promise of a brighter future.

Image zoom United States Mint

The Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin will be available for purchase beginning on August 20. The Mint will reportedly announce the on-sale date for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin later in the year.

Image zoom United States Mint

The Mint has been issuing $10 First Spouse Gold Coins on the same schedule as the Presidential $1 Coins since 2007. Both the First Spouse and Presidential coin series are List Medals, which are approved by the house of representatives, the secretary of the Treasury, and the sitting president. The last coin in the Presidential $1 Coin series, which honored President Ronald W. Reagan, was issued on July 5, 2016.