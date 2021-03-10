North Carolina Contestant on The Voice Scores Four-Chair Turnaround with Stunning Tim McGraw Cover

It's easy to see why Tim McGraw's 2007 "If You're Reading This," is a fan-favorite. Between the touching lyrics told from the perspective of a war hero who doesn't make it back home and McGraw's stirring vocals, it's hard not to feel moved every time you hear him sing the first verse: "If you're reading this / My Momma's sittin' there /Looks like I only got a one way ticket over here / Sure wish I / Could give you one more kiss / And war was just a game we played when we were kids." Oh, our hearts!

Fast-forward to "So lay me down / In that open field out on the edge of town / And know my soul / Is where my momma always prayed / That it would go / And if you're reading this / I'm already home / If you're reading this / Half way around the world / I won't be there / To see the birth of our little girl / I hope she looks like you / I hope she fights like me / Stand up for the innocent and weak," and we're complete goners

Little did we know but 20-year-old Avery Roberson would be giving the country megastar a run for his money on a recent episode of season 20 of NBC's The Voice, with his stellar rendition of the McGraw tune. Hailing from Rutherford, North Carolina, the singer's rich timbre and subdued yet evocative stylings clearly blew the coaches away, too, eliciting a rare four-chair turnaround. We think coach Kelly Clarkson said it best with, "I thought it was quite remarkable how you didn't do what people expect people to do to get four-chair turns, which is wail everywhere and do all these things. You kept it you, and it sounded so beautiful and intimate. The storyteller vibe, that was the coolest part for me. And your tone is incredible."

Later poking fun at fellow coach, Blake Shelton, she added, "I'm not gonna know everything down there that the cowboy's gonna know," and made her case for Roberson to join Team Kelly. Despite her convincing case, Roberson decided to join Team Blake. Watch the performance and the coaches' reactions below.

Roberson's vocals are enough to give you the chills, right? We sure can't wait to watch more of this talented young musician on the show.

