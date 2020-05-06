No Mall, No Problem: Auntie Anne’s DIY Kit Lets Your Recreate the Pretzel Magic at Home

With shopping malls across the country shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have found themselves longing for a very specific sensation: the irresistible smell of fresh Auntie Anne's pretzels amid cavernous marble corridors.

"We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we're missing our guests, too!" Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's, said in a press release.

So, the pretzel company found a way for fans to enjoy their mouthwatering baked goods from the safety of home—no bustling food court required.

“The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home,” Neary explained. “It was originally available exclusively to celebrate National Pretzel Day, but it brought such joy to pretzel lovers that we decided we absolutely had to bring it back again. And it's available for order online, so you don't even have to leave your house!”

The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit ($20 each) is available exclusively in the United States and can be ordered online here. Each kit includes all of the ingredients and a recipe to make 10, freshly baked pretzels. All you need is butter. Choose between Auntie Anne's Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels, or, better yet, get both!

“I recommend you order two—make pretzels with one kit and then get creative with the other,” Neary added. “Wrap up hot dogs, chocolate, and more!"

Don’t mind if we do.