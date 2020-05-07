Rumor Has It, Virginia’s Assateague Lighthouse is Haunted

Some believe that a former keeper continues to look after the historic structure.

Assateague Island, the 37-mile long sliver off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, is known for its wildlife, beautiful beaches, and its most famous residents: wild ponies.

But what if we told you that it was also home to a very different kind of creature? The kind the goes bump in the night…

Standing 142 feet high and painted in white and red stripes, the Assateague Lighthouse is hard to miss. Located on the Virginia portion of the barrier island, this historic structure dates all the way back to 1833. Today, it is rumored to be haunted by a former lighthouse keeper, a man named David Watson, who lived alone in the lighthouse for seven years. According to Only in Your State’s Beth Wellford, he died there under unknown circumstances.

“Many believe that the ghost of Mr. Watson continues to monitor even the new lighthouse,” Wellford writes. “Despite the door being securely locked each evening, it's not unusual to find the door mysteriously unlocked in the morning. It's as though someone—or something—has been frequenting the lighthouse.”

Want to check it out for yourself? The Assateague Lighthouse is currently closed to visitors amid the COVID-19 crisis, but once it opens back up, we highly encourage a free tour. Who knows what you might find!