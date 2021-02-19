Tennessee Firefighters Rescue Calf Trapped in Frozen Pond

As freezing temperatures plunged areas of the South into crisis this week, firefighters in Middle Tennessee were happy to report a bit of good news.

The Ashland City Fire Department responded to a call from Harpeth Ridge Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday about a calf that had fallen through the ice and was stranded in the middle of a pond in Cheatham County.

"Firefighters were able to reach the bull through the ice, secure it with a rope, and lead it back up the slippery bank," Ashland City Fire Department wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the nerve-wracking rescue.

Thanks to a speedy rescue, the young bull is expected to make a full recovery under the observation of his owner.

According to the Tennessean, the historic winter storm has resulted in the deaths of at least six people in the Volunteer State.