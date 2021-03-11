Asheville Mansion Built in 1925 with Grand Prohibition-Era Bar Asks $1,995,000
And we thought this Asheville home with a show-stopping indoor pool and 1920s ice cream bar was cool.
Well, if you'd like to swap a Georgian Estate for a Colonial Revival, do we have a house for you. Located in Asheville's Grove Park, this special home was built in 1925 for Andrew Gennett, founder of Gennett Lumber Company, and designed by celebrated architect William J. East, whose famous projects included Asheville’s Castanea building and the Princess Anne Hotel. A five-year renovation project began in 2012, and now the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home will really blow you away. Most notably, we're dazzled by the prohibition-era bar. It comes complete with a warning buzzer that rings up to the kitchen and a secret door behind a cabinet that leads you down a staircase to the retreat. According to legend, the bar was purchased and installed many decades back from Asheville architectural marvel, the Battery Park Hotel, built in 1924.
It's definitely a home for the books for history buffs: “This beautifully restored home presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Asheville history," said listing agent Janet Whitworth, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. "The current owners took great care in preserving the estate’s legacy while incorporating luxurious appointments at every turn. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home offers privacy close to the heart of Asheville.” The home is currently listed for $1,995,000 here.
Let's step inside and begin our tour. P.S. Can't get enough of Asheville homes? Be sure to check out this Asheville Estate in Biltmore Forest with Coca Cola History.
The Living Room
We could stay in this room for hours, especially with that fireplace.
More Living Space
Grab a book or magazine in this airy nook.
Mountains O' Clock
A perfect blank slate to create the ideal outdoor lounging space for your family, with some truly marvelous views.
The Fresh Air Is Great and All, But Who's Ready for a Tipple?
Follow us down the staircase.
Time to Enter the Bar
Off to the basement saloon we go.
Wow, What a Space!
Filament bulbs give the space an inviting glow.
Happy Hour
This unique room was updated with brick, stone, outdoor lighting, and a British-inspired phone booth to set the mood.
Soak Up the Scenery
The home boasts stunning vistas of Sunset Mountain and the frequently photographed Omni Grove Park Inn with its red roof and golf course.
The Dining Room
A simple yet refined chandelier adds elegance to mealtime.
The Kitchen
The handsome kitchen features a light-filled breakfast room overlooking the Omni Grove Park Inn golf course.
Patio Space
Before you head down to the speakeasy, enjoy daylight from one of the home's many outdoor spaces.
Bedroom
Definitely keeping the wall color.
Another Bedroom
How gorgeous are those wooden floors?
Bathroom
We love the tilework.