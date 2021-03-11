Asheville Mansion Built in 1925 with Grand Prohibition-Era Bar Asks $1,995,000

And we thought this Asheville home with a show-stopping indoor pool and 1920s ice cream bar was cool.

Well, if you'd like to swap a Georgian Estate for a Colonial Revival, do we have a house for you. Located in Asheville's Grove Park, this special home was built in 1925 for Andrew Gennett, founder of Gennett Lumber Company, and designed by celebrated architect William J. East, whose famous projects included Asheville’s Castanea building and the Princess Anne Hotel. A five-year renovation project began in 2012, and now the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home will really blow you away. Most notably, we're dazzled by the prohibition-era bar. It comes complete with a warning buzzer that rings up to the kitchen and a secret door behind a cabinet that leads you down a staircase to the retreat. According to legend, the bar was purchased and installed many decades back from Asheville architectural marvel, the Battery Park Hotel, built in 1924.

It's definitely a home for the books for history buffs: “This beautifully restored home presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Asheville history," said listing agent Janet Whitworth, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. "The current owners took great care in preserving the estate’s legacy while incorporating luxurious appointments at every turn. Located in a desirable neighborhood, this home offers privacy close to the heart of Asheville.” The home is currently listed for $1,995,000 here.

Let's step inside and begin our tour.