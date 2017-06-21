Dallas Zoo's Baby Giraffe to Make His Public Debut!
Baby boy Tsavo cannot wait to meet his adoring fans.
Good news for April the Giraffe fans in the Dallas area. There is a new baby giraffe for all to adore. Dallas Zoo's very own baby giraffe, a three-week-old boy named Tsavo, will make his public debut today Wednesday June, 21st!
"We look forward to sharing the adorable awkwardness and cute baby face of the giraffe calf with our visitors," Dallas Zoo President and CEO Gregg Hudson said in a written statement according to told Dallas Morning News. "But we also want our guests to know how critical a role accredited zoos have in conservation efforts, as we try to help maintain the species' existence given the numbers in the wild are diminishing so rapidly."
WATCH: Memphis Zoo's Lua the Sloth Eating Veggies
Tsavo is his mother Katie's third calf and was an impressive 6 feet tall and 150lbs when he was born on May 30th. He's also the third calf for his proud father Tebogo. The not-so-little guy has already been introduced to other members of the herd, including Auggie, the zoo's "oldest and most patient giraffe" Dallas Zoo told the Morning News.
"We consider ourselves so lucky to get to welcome this (big) little guy to the world here at the Dallas Zoo," Harrison Edell, vice president of animal operations and welfare, said in a written statement. "Katie brought this calf into the world like a pro, and we continue to be amazed at how quickly this baby giraffe is taking to his surroundings and learning his way with Katie there to guide him."
We can't think of a better way to celebrate World Giraffe Day. Congratulations to the happy family!