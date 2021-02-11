“Southern Craft Radio” Hosted by Joy Williams Is a Must-Listen for Country Music Fans

“This is that real stuff: music stripped down to its essentials that tells a human story, but above all else, brings back that good ol’ Southern feeling of listening to songs on your front porch.”

A new radio show from four-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Joy Williams is here to get you through until the next season of Biscuits & Jam.

On her Apple Music show Southern Craft Radio, Williams—of The Civil Wars fame—will explore the craft of artists across the Americana, alt-country, roots, and Southern folk genres.

Now, Williams won't be speaking to just any musician. These are "artists who are innovating, not imitating," a press release proclaims. "This is that real stuff: music stripped down to its essentials that tells a human story, but above all else, brings back that good ol' Southern feeling of listening to songs on your front porch that feels like home. Because honoring tradition doesn't mean living in the past."

OK, you've certainly got our attention, Joy!

Image zoom Credit: Southern Craft Radio with Joy Williams on Apple Music Country

"What I am really looking forward to about Southern Craft as well is that I get the chance to talk to other artists… other artists about what does it look like to build and grow as an artist… what does craft look like to you," Williams explains. "We get to hear the ins and outs of how songs are made, and I just cannot tell you how much fun this is going to be."

