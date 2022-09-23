News Anthony Mackie, A.K.A. Captain America, Working To Repair Hurricane-Damaged Roofs In His Native New Orleans “Everyone deserves a roof over their head.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images Anthony Mackie is doing his part to help his fellow Americans on and off the screen. The Avengers star has teamed up with roofing company GAF to replace roofs damaged by last year's Hurricane Ida in his native New Orleans. "It gives me a sense of pride that I'm doing my people a service. I know what people go through in this neighborhood because I was born in this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood," he told the Associated Press. "It's important to me to bring back the gifts and blessings I received outside the city." It's an especially meaningful project for the 44-year-old father of four. Mackie, who is currently portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grew up working for his family's roofing business in New Orleans. "Growing up, I spent summers working on roofs with my family, so I know how important this work is to keeping families safe and building stronger communities," Mackie said in a news release. "Everyone deserves a roof over their head, and I'm proud to be working with GAF to give back to my hometown and ensure we withstand the next storm." GAF has committed to installing 500 roofs throughout the Gulf Region, starting with 150 roofs in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. The effort is part of the company's Community Matters program, which has repaired or replaced 3,000 roofs since 2020. "There's so many houses in this neighborhood and city that are still tarped," Mackie told the AP. "When you fly into New Orleans, it's become a sea of blue tarps. The hundred and fifty homes that GAF is doing in the 7th ward, that breaks a lot of barriers down for people that won't be able to afford to do that. The 500 homes that they've committed to doing, that breaks a lot of barriers down for people." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit