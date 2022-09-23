Anthony Mackie, A.K.A. Captain America, Working To Repair Hurricane-Damaged Roofs In His Native New Orleans

Anthony Mackie is doing his part to help his fellow Americans on and off the screen. The Avengers star has teamed up with roofing company GAF to replace roofs damaged by last year's Hurricane Ida in his native New Orleans.

"It gives me a sense of pride that I'm doing my people a service. I know what people go through in this neighborhood because I was born in this neighborhood, I grew up in this neighborhood," he told the Associated Press. "It's important to me to bring back the gifts and blessings I received outside the city."

It's an especially meaningful project for the 44-year-old father of four. Mackie, who is currently portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, grew up working for his family's roofing business in New Orleans.

"Growing up, I spent summers working on roofs with my family, so I know how important this work is to keeping families safe and building stronger communities," Mackie said in a news release. "Everyone deserves a roof over their head, and I'm proud to be working with GAF to give back to my hometown and ensure we withstand the next storm."

GAF has committed to installing 500 roofs throughout the Gulf Region, starting with 150 roofs in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. The effort is part of the company's Community Matters program, which has repaired or replaced 3,000 roofs since 2020.

"There's so many houses in this neighborhood and city that are still tarped," Mackie told the AP. "When you fly into New Orleans, it's become a sea of blue tarps. The hundred and fifty homes that GAF is doing in the 7th ward, that breaks a lot of barriers down for people that won't be able to afford to do that. The 500 homes that they've committed to doing, that breaks a lot of barriers down for people."