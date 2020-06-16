Amy Grant Shares Powerful Update Following Open Heart Surgery

“As people heard about the surgery, I started getting messages: ‘I’m praying for you’ …’I’m praying for you.’ People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers,” the Georgia native wrote on Instagram alongside a series of post-op photos. “And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back... just pushing me through. Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.”