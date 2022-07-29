Vince Gill Cancels Performances After Wife Amy Grant Hospitalized for Bicycle Accident
Vince Gill has canceled his upcoming performances through this weekend after his wife, fellow musician Amy Grant, was injured in a bicycle accident.
Grant was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after falling during a bike ride in Nashville on Wednesday, July 27. The singer was treated for cuts and abrasions and is listed in stable condition. She remains in the hospital for observation and treatment.
"Your kind thoughts and heartfelt prayers are felt and received," a representative for Grant said in an Instagram post. "Amy was wearing her helmet and we would remind you all to do the same!"
The bike wreck comes just two years after Grant underwent open heart surgery to correct a rare congenital heart defect.
The "Queen of Christian Pop" is scheduled to kick off a tour next month before returning home to Nashville for a series of Christmas-themed shows with Gill at Ryman Auditorium. Grant is also slated to be recognized by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with a Kennedy Center Honor in December.
Grant and Gill have been married since 2000. They reside in Nashville and share one daughter, Corrina, as well as three children from Grant's previous marriage.
Get well soon, Amy!