Watch Luke Bryan Admit He's Moved to Tears by One Singer's Performance in New American Idol Trailer

"This is the first time that just someone singing made me cry," Bryan confesses in an advance look at the new season.

The coronavirus pandemic may have cancelled the cross-country touring of the American Idol judges in search of musical talent, but that doesn't mean the show's latest season isn't going to be as incredible as the traveling rendition of ABC'S hit reality singing competition.

"It's so exciting to be back doing the show at its normal scale," says host Ryan Seacrest in a recently released trailer for the upcoming 19th season of the show. We agree, and we're excited to see what heights — and octaves — this season takes us.

As the commercial continues, we're soon glad to see co-judge Luke Bryan take the spotlight: "Nothing is more exciting than just a raw talent," Bryan shares in an off-stage interview mid-way through the one-minute promo, before the video cuts to a singer's impassioned performance of "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin. "This is the first time that just someone singing made me cry," Bryan reacts to this performance, now sitting on set at his judge's station before this young woman. (It looks like fellow judge Katy Perry gets hit with a case of waterworks, too.)

The new season of American Idol debuts on Sunday, February 14, so be sure to bake up your finest heart-shaped cake for a dessert to accompany the premiere. Watch the trailer below. Who's excited to see some amazing musicians show off their skills?

Okay, and to stare at Bryan's dreamy smile and listen to all of his hilarious banter with co-judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. If this promo video is any indication, it's clear we're in for quite the show.

