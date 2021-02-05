Surprise! Amazon Is Having a Big Winter Sale—Here’s What to Shop

Winter is a tough season filled with frigid temperatures, dry skin, and lots of bundling up. And now that Punxsutawney Phil (the legendary groundhog, naturally) has predicted six more weeks of cold weather, spring still feels quite out of reach. But Amazon is making things a little bit better: It just cut prices on a slew of home and kitchen products for its Big Winter Sale. It's not exactly a sunny day at the beach, but it will have to do for now.
The sale selection includes dozens of discounted items, from mattresses and sheets to air fryers and food storage containers. Many of the featured products are from popular brands, too, making the savings all the more worth your while. You'll find names like Casper, KitchenAid, Rubbermaid, Black+Decker, and SodaStream for up to 50 percent off.
Now's a great time to stock up on a few new things for your home before it's time to start spring cleaning. If you're in the market for a new bed, check out this queen-sized Casper mattress while it's $60 off or this Tuft & Needle option that's 20 percent off. And if your kitchen shelves are missing a few appliances, shop a SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle and a multipurpose air fryer from the wildly popular Instant brand while they both cost 25 percent less than usual.
Much like winter, there's really no telling how long this Amazon sale will last, so scroll down to shop nine impressive deals before it's too late.
If you already have one of KitchenAid’s beloved stand mixers, this attachment is a great addition. It has six dishwasher-safe blades to peel and spiralize vegetables like it’s nothing.
Buy It: $96 (orig. $120); amazon.com
Keep small spaces toasty with this ceramic heater from Black+Decker. Right now, it’s a whopping 54 percent off.
Buy It: $46 (orig. $100); amazon.com
Upgrade your bedding with a new set of sheets from Linenspa. This set includes 600-thread-count cotton sheets and pillowcases.
Buy It: $43 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Store cereal or other dried foods efficiently with these plastic containers. They add a stylish and functional touch that organization lovers will appreciate.
Buy It: $16 (orig. $18); amazon.com
This queen mattress from Casper is 10 percent off right now. It offers support and comfort with a memory foam layer that conforms to your body. Plus, its special perforated foam allows air to circulate so you stay cool throughout the night.
Buy It: $535 (orig. $595); amazon.com
This embossed planter from Amazon’s home brand, Stone & Beam, was made for medium-sized houseplants. It offers a subtle pop of texture and a cute home for your greenery.
Buy It: $20 (orig. $30); amazon.com
Rather than spend money on cans of sparkling water, you can make your own at home with SodaStream’s clever device. This bundle comes with everything you need to make bubbly drinks on demand, including flavor drops from Bubly.
Buy It: $113 (orig. $150); amazon.com
This cooling mattress is ideal for hot sleepers. It has two layers of breathable foam and a soft knit cover to relieve pressure points as it supports your body.
Buy It: $796 (orig. $995); amazon.com
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer comes with six one-touch cooking programs so you can effortlessly air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate food. This one has a basket large enough to hold a four-pound chicken, so it’s great for the whole family.
Buy It: $90 (orig. $120); amazon.com