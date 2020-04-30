Food Network Is Giving Away One-Year Subscriptions to All Your Favorite Shows on Amazon Devices

As we all remain safely at home during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have brushed up on our cooking skills in a big way.

Over recent weeks, we've certainly enjoyed mini video tutorials from stars like Joanna Gaines and brands like Chick-fil-A. Now, Food Network has just upped the ante in a big way. Earlier this week, the television network announced that it will be giving away one-year free subscriptions to the vast library of content on Food Network Kitchen Premium, on all Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices.

Food Network Kitchen Premium features commercial-free, on-demand access to your go-to Food Network favorites, like Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics, The Pioneer Woman, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, and much more.

So how do you access the deal? "Starting now, if you’re a Fire TV or Fire tablet user (past, present or future!), you have access to a 1-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen Premium, courtesy of Amazon. All you need to do is open the app on your Amazon device to activate the offer; after that you can also sign in on your mobile device, so you can use Food Network Kitchen wherever you’d like," read a company press release this Monday.

To kick off the new promotion, Food Network will host a "We Cook Together Weekend" on Saturday, May 2nd and Sunday, May 3rd, during which they'll stream live classes on Food Network Kitchen taught by chefs including Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, Valerie Bertinelli, Marc Murphy, Scott Conant, and more to teach you some of their most cherished recipes.

WATCH: 15 Jane Austen Adaptations You Can Stream Online

Who's with us when we say we are so excited for the epic dinner party we'll be throwing for our loved ones when all of this is behind us?