Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores Is Streaming on Amazon Prime for a Limited Time

Amidst quarantine life, we've all been leaning on our streaming platforms for entertainment more than we'd like to admit. Maybe we splurged and are now enjoying British mysteries galore on Acorn. Maybe we finally caved and got that Hulu account. Maybe we're still debating whether or not we should add Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Channel's on-demand streaming video platform, to our collection of digital channels. (Our answer: Yes, yes you should!)

Well, if you're on the fence and already an Amazon Prime member, we've just gotten word from TV Insider that you can enjoy a free taste of one of the gems the Hallmark Channel has to offer. Available now through August 31, Amazon Prime Video is offering members the chance to stream the hit Hallmark Channel show Chesapeake Shores.

Per the show's description on Amazon, "Abby O'Brien left Chesapeake Shores, and first love Trace Riley, years ago for life in the big city. Now a high-powered career woman, divorcée, and mother of twins, Abby returns home and struggles to manager her fractured family and rediscover herself." We don't want to give too much away, but we promise there's plenty of romance and suspense in this much-loved drama series set in a coastal community in Maryland (FYI, it's filmed in Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada).

