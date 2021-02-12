Amazon Is Secretly Having a Presidents' Day Sale—Here’s What to Buy

This weekend is special for a number of reasons. First of all, Valentine's Day and Presidents Day are coinciding in one weekend filled with gift-giving, romance, and (for many people) an extra day off work. It also happens to be a great time to score deals on products while your favorite stores have Presidents' Day sales. And we want to let you in on a little secret: Even though Amazon doesn't have a traditional Presidents' Day sale, it does have tons of popular items on sale right now. You just have to know where to look.
With no sale landing page in sight, we took the liberty of scrounging around for the best under-the-radar discounts available on Amazon this weekend. Spoiler alert: we found a bunch of impressive price cuts on top brands, including Lodge, Apple, iRobot, and even Clorox—yep, we found Clorox disinfecting wipes not just in stock, but on sale, too.
You'll find plenty of items to give your home and kitchen a spring refresh, like this Lodge cast iron skillet that's 44 percent off, and a new Insignia smart TV for $170. You can also treat yourself to a little luxury and buy TruSkin's top-rated vitamin C serum while it's a whopping 55 percent off, or kick off your fitness goals with a discounted Apple Watch Series 3.
Ready to save big this weekend? Head to Amazon to take a look at everything the website has to offer, or save yourself some time and shop the best deals of Presidents' Day weekend below.
This affordable cast iron skillet from Lodge is even cheaper than usual right now. Save 44 percent on the kitchen staple that’s ideal for searing, baking, frying, and grilling.
Buy It: $15 (orig. $27); amazon.com
Count your steps, check your heart rate, and take calls hands-free with the Apple Watch Series 3. You can order one for $30 off while the deal lasts.
Buy It: $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Think of Amazon’s Echo Show as your personal assistant. It can help you make a shopping list, play music, place a video call, and so much more with just the sound of your voice.
Buy It: $80 (orig. $130); amazon.com
This iRobot Roomba model is a customer favorite. It has more than 25,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love its time-saving features, and it’s on sale this weekend.
Buy It: $250 (orig. $280); amazon.com
TruSkin is another brand Amazon shoppers can’t seem to get enough of. If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s a great time to test one of its most popular products. The customer-favorite vitamin C serum is currently 55 percent off.
Buy It: $18 (orig. $40); amazon.com
If you’re ready to make the switch to a smart TV, you can order an all-new Insignia Smart HD TV from Amazon for 26 percent off right now. It’s outfitted with Fire TV to integrate live shows and streaming channels in one display, and it works with Alexa so you can control the remote with your voice.
Buy It: $170 (orig. $230); amazon.com
Finding Clorox disinfecting wipes in stock isn’t as easy as it used to be, but right now you can order a tub of wipes for half off on Amazon. Take advantage of this deal while you can.
Buy It: $11 (orig. $23); amazon.com
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is its thinnest and lightest model yet. It comes with a glare-free display and is waterproof, so you can read your favorite books just about anywhere. Save 25 percent when you order one now.
Buy It: $120 (orig. $160); amazon.com
Savvy shoppers know that mattress deals are sure to pop up during Presidents Day weekend. If you’re in the market for a new bed you can save on this queen-sized Zinus mattress with supportive foam and coil pocket springs.
Buy It: $293 (orig. $364); amazon.com