Amazon Is Secretly Having a Presidents' Day Sale—Here’s What to Buy

This weekend is special for a number of reasons. First of all, Valentine's Day and Presidents Day are coinciding in one weekend filled with gift-giving, romance, and (for many people) an extra day off work. It also happens to be a great time to score deals on products while your favorite stores have Presidents' Day sales. And we want to let you in on a little secret: Even though Amazon doesn't have a traditional Presidents' Day sale, it does have tons of popular items on sale right now. You just have to know where to look.