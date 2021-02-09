Get Ready to Fall in Love: Amazon’s Most Popular Romance Novels of 2020 Revealed

With a socially distanced Valentine's Day on the horizon, Amazon is hoping to inspire readers to make a date with a book on February 14th.

To help get us in the mood for some swoon-worthy reading, Amazon has shared the 20 most-loved romance books from the past year.

The list (below), courtesy of Amazon Charts, is based on data for ebooks and print books sold between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Notably, the excitement around Netflix's Bridgerton pushed the first book in the series to #5 for all of 2020. And is that Virgin River we see in the 18th spot?