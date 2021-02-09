Get Ready to Fall in Love: Amazon’s Most Popular Romance Novels of 2020 Revealed

Did your favorite make the cut?

By Meghan Overdeep
February 09, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Emilija Randjelovic/Getty Images

With a socially distanced Valentine's Day on the horizon, Amazon is hoping to inspire readers to make a date with a book on February 14th.

To help get us in the mood for some swoon-worthy reading, Amazon has shared the 20 most-loved romance books from the past year.

The list (below), courtesy of Amazon Charts, is based on data for ebooks and print books sold between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Notably, the excitement around Netflix's Bridgerton pushed the first book in the series to #5 for all of 2020. And is that Virgin River we see in the 18th spot?

WATCH: Netflix's Bridgerton Is Based on a Book Series by Julia Quinn

  1. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes
  2. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
  3. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
  4. The Dare, Lauren Landish
  5. The Duke and I (Bridgertons Book 1), Julia Quinn
  6. Outlander, Diana Gabaldon
  7. The Restaurant, Pamela M. Kelley
  8. Regretting You, Colleen Hoover
  9. Temptation (The Hunted Series Book 1), Ivy Smoak
  10. By A Thread, Lucy Score
  11. The Hunter (Boston Belles), L.J. Shen
  12. Devious Lies, Parker S. Huntington
  13. From Blood and Ash, Jennifer L. Armentrout
  14. The Stopover (The Miles High Club), T L Swan
  15. Beach Read, Emily Henry
  16. Dear Ava, Ilsa Madden-Mills
  17. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston
  18. Virgin River, Robyn Carr
  19. Protecting What's Mine: A Small Town Love Story, Lucy Score
  20. Where the Lost Wander, Amy Harmon

Happy reading, y'all!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com