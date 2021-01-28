North Carolina ER Healthcare Workers Jump to Action to Help Nurse Assistant Who Lost Home in Fire

Amanda Rhoney, a nurse assistant and nurse secretary at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, was at work on Sunday, January 24, when the wife and mother-of-two got a terrifying phone call: "My 10-year-old daughter Gentry called me screaming that the house was on fire and that 'he was inside and wouldn't come out.' I thought she was talking about my husband, but she was talking about our husky that my husband was trying to go back into the house to get," Rhoney shared with Southern Living. "I was so worried that she was talking about my husband because he has a seizure disorder and worried he had a seizure, and she couldn't get him to wake up. It was probably the longest drive home of my life."

Little did she realize that in these dark moments, her incredible co-workers in the emergency department would do so much for her and her family. After she got home and knew that everyone was safe, including their two dogs, she posted to the private Facebook group she's a part of with her colleagues. The family did make it out of the house, but that they lost their home and belongings (pictured below). Her coworkers immediately got to work doing what they do best — helping — asking for clothing sizes of all of the family members to get donations coordinated and pitching in with household items and money for her family.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rhoney

The generous coworkers also set up a GoFundMe for Rhoney, her husband Michael, a Navy veteran, and their daughter Gentry and six-year-old son Mychal : "A couple of the nurses had asked for a GoFundMe to be started as they do not work on our campus all the time. Once I gave the OK they went crazy sharing it and donating," Rhoney said. "They have gone above and beyond to make sure we are taken care of. I could never thank them enough for everything they have done. I never imagined it would be this way. My whole family will forever be thankful to them. I do not even have the words to express how much their help has meant to us."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Amanda Rhoney

Thanks to the help of Rhoney's coworkers and friends, news of the fire made it to veterans' nonprofits Off-Road Outreach and the Bobby Henline Foundation's Forging Forward, who also reached out to Rhoney to see how they could help.

Working in a hospital's emergency room is always challenging work, but the demands of the coronavirus pandemic have made it all the more trying for these brave men and women like Rhoney. If you'd like to make a donation on GoFundMe to help her and her family, click here.

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Rhoney