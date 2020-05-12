Watch Alys Beach, Florida’s Digital Graffiti Festival This Week

If you're fan of vacationing along 30A, especially in Alys Beach, you're likely familiar with the Alys Beach Digital Graffiti festival. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's festival has been rescheduled to fall, but the folks behind the celebration wanted to do something special to bring the fun into your homes.

"In keeping with the full Digital Graffiti experience, #DGfromhome will be an immersive, participatory virtual event. The digital artwork created and carefully curated for the festival is designed for an interactive experience, and audience engagement transforms the art and informs the creative process," a press release for the virtual event reads. "Though we’re unable to gather and interact with the art projected onto the iconic white architecture of Alys Beach, we invite everyone to come together in family groups to project/display/interact with these artworks in their own homes."

Image zoom Alys Beach

In terms of what you'll be able to see, the at-home virtual festival will show displays from previous years of the event, as well as broadcast interviews with past Digital Graffiti artists and a message from the event curator, and the streaming of a live DJ set. Partner 30A.com will be putting on a DG-themed trivia event, in addition to providing artwork for digital displays for individuals to share in their own homes or backyards. For FAQS regarding the virtual Digital Graffiti festival, click here. You can download the #DGFromHome projection kit here.

Have your own Digital Grafitti snapshots from previous festivals or want to share your footage from the at-home celebrations? You're encouraged to share your photos and images with the #DGfromhome or by emailing your files to events@alysbeach.com, which may be used in a compilation video.

WATCH: 11 Creative Ways to Beat Loneliness