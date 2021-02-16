Asheville Hotel Relaunches Trailblazing Foster Dog Program

The adoptable dogs reside in the lobby—a prime location for meeting potential families and spreading smiles.

A hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, has resumed its pioneering foster dog adoption program which gives guests the opportunity to find a furry companion at check-in.

Late last month, Aloft Asheville Downtown announced the relaunch of its partnership with Charlie's Angels Animal Rescue following a one-year hiatus.

Through the trailblazing program, which began in 2014 and has since inspired other hotels across the country to follow suit, Charlie's Angels selects one dog at a time to be fostered by Aloft Asheville Downtown. The dogs reside in a hot pink doggy den in the lobby—a prime location for meeting potential adoptive families and spreading smiles.

"We are thrilled about the return of our foster dog adoption program, which has been extremely well-received by guests and locals alike," Aloft Asheville Downtown's General Manager Brandon Miller said in a news release. "We look forward to continuing to work with Charlie's Angels on our shared mission of helping dogs in need find their forever homes—a truly rewarding experience."

Rosie, a four-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler, kicked off the program's return on Sunday, January 24. Just a few days later, sweet Rosie became the 225th dog to be successfully adopted through the program. The hotel's new dog-in-residence, Doug, moved in last weekend.

Hotel employees walk, care for, and play with the dogs, which are adoptable by both hotel guests and Asheville residents. There is an application process to ensure the dog and prospective parents are a good match, as well as an adoption fee.

In addition to Aloft Asheville Downtown, McKibbon's Aloft Tallahassee Downtown, Aloft Greenville Downtown, and Aloft Orlando Downtown properties have also implemented foster dog programs in partnership with local rescue organizations.