Climbing Alligator Scares Charleston Resident
Don't panic, but it turns out that alligators can climb.
Susie Polston made this biological realization when she heard someone trying to break into her house from the porch of her home in Mt. Pleasant, a suburb of Charleston. When she went to investigate, she realized it wasn't a someone, but a something. The intruder in question was a ten-foot alligator who had some how climbed up to the second story porch outside Polston's home.
"It was just surreal. It was so bizarre," Polston told the Charleston Post and Courier. No one could quite believe that the massive alligator had climbed up the stairs, smashed through an aluminum screen door, and then settled in for a snooze next to the porch swing.
Polston and her family figured that the gator had been living in the water hazard at the golf course across the street. It had somehow made it past the fence that encircles the property, wandered across the street, and up the stairs to their porch. The gator had worked so hard to get to the porch, it didn't want to leave any time soon.
You might also be interested in:
According to the Post and Courier, the family called in a gator removal expert who spent two hours trying to coax the prehistoric critter out of its roost. The massive gator wouldn't budge, though, and it was far too big to drag and they certainly couldn't just leave the gator there in the hopes that it would wander back to the golf course or to another neighbor's porch. After two hours of getting nowhere, the gator removal expert had to make a tough call. As South Carolina state law requires that "nuisance" alligators be euthanized, the gator removal expert euthanized the gator on the porch. Despite the traumatic event, Polston has no plans to leave her home, assuming no other gators try to break into her house.