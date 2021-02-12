Alex Trebek's Family and Jeopardy! Donate the Late Host's Suits, Shirts, and More to The Doe Fund

There will never be a game show host quite like Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek. Though the beloved TV personality died at the end of last year from pancreatic cancer, his legacy lives on in many ways.

Now, one such meaningful way is through his wardrobe. A large amount of the late TV star's clothing items of were recently donated to The Doe Fund. "Jeopardy! and Alex's family have donated a large portion of our late host's wardrobe to @TheDoeFund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration," a Tweet from the Jeopardy! official handle announced on February 9.

As the Twitter thread elaborates, in total the donation included "14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, 9 sports coats, 9 pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, 2 parkas, and 3 pairs of dress slacks" to this worthwhile cause. To deliver the collection of goods into the hands of The Doe Fund, Trebek's son Matthew Trebek, who has been a supporter of the organization, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy!'s costumer, helped pack everything up. "The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund's reentry program, 'Ready, Willing and Able' to be worn on job interviews," the message concludes.

Beyond being a meaningful contribution, the donation embodies the spirit of the cherished TV game show host: "During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering," said Mike Richards, Executive Producer, Jeopardy! in a press release on behalf of the quiz show. "Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request." The decision to donate the clothing to The Doe Fund was made at the suggestion of Trebek's son Matthew.

"We are so grateful for Jeopardy! and the Trebek family's commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us. The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they're hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing," said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund, in the same media statement.

"We understand the enormous loss Matt and Jean are going through, as well as their incredible resilience in the face of hardship. Last week, The Doe Fund's Founder president of 35 years, my husband George McDonald, passed away. I'm thankful that George got to see Alex's suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they're smiling down on us."