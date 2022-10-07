Alan Jackson Postpones Shows Due To Health Issues Related To Chronic Neurological Condition

If you were planning to don your Stetson hat and go see Alan Jackson sing "Small Town Southern Man" and "Five O'Clock Somewhere" this weekend, you're going to need to make other arrangements. The country superstar has postponed his shows as he is "dealing with health issues", according to social media posts from the venues in Pittsburgh and Atlantic City where he was supposed to be playing.

Jackson announced last year that he has been living with a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is an inherited neurological condition that can cause nerve damage in the arms and legs. Folks with the condition cope with smaller, weaker muscles, loss of feeling, muscle contractions and difficulty walking. While the disease is typically not life-threatening, it can make playing guitar and performing an entire show incredibly challenging.

"I hoped I'd be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans," Jackson wrote on his website. "I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time."Don't put that Stetson hat away, though. The shows will be rescheduled and Jackson is still set to be honored with CMT's artist of a lifetime award later this month. Until then, we're sending good healing thoughts and prayers his way.