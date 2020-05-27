Alan Jackson Announces Two "Small Town Drive-In" Concerts in Alabama Next Month

With its ability to raise our spirits and unite a community, there's perhaps never been a more important time for music. Yet, with the coronavirus pandemic upending tour plans for the indefinite future, concerts have been put on hold.

That's not about to stop country music artists from connecting with their fans and inspiring us with their soul-soothing powers. In recent weeks, we've seen many musicians stream concerts online, oftentimes for coronavirus-related relief efforts (hello, virtual Farm Aid!). We've even seen country stars surprise their fans in the fans in the most incredible of ways—like Brad Paisley crashing a Mississippi elementary school teachers' Zoom call.

Among other uplifting news stories about such artists, we've also been grateful to see Keith Urban put on a private concert for health care workers at Vanderbilt Health at at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater in Watertown, Tennessee. Now, we've got new reason to be thankful on the drive-in front, as Georgia native Alan Jackson has announced he'll be putting on two concerts next month in Alabama for a "Small Town Drive-In" series. Presented by Pepsi, the first show will take place on June 5th in Cullman at York Farms, on the open-field site of the long-running Rock the South festival. The second concert will take place the following night on June 6th in Fairhope on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm. The shows will be opened by Cory Farley, a regular performer at AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville.

Tickets cost $99.99 for two general admission reservations for up to two car passengers, with a $39.99 charge for an additional passenger. VIP tickets for the closest access to the stage are also available for $199.99 with a $59.99 fee for an additional passenger. There's also a $10 cooler fee if you'd like to bring a cooler to the event. Event organizers will be working to ensure that the concerts meet all CDC-recommended guidelines, event staff will be wearing masks, and social distancing will be required at the show. Learn more and buy tickets at alanjacksondrivein.com. FAQs are answered here.

Even better? Per lifestyle news site Whiskey Riff, part of the proceeds from both concerts will go towards local food relief—certainly a pressing effort as many struggle during these economically fraught times.

WATCH: Kenny Chesney Continues to Pay His 120 Band and Crew Members After Tour Was Postponed