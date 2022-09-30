CMT Names Alan Jackson Artist Of A Lifetime

Alan Jackson has a new feather for his Stetson cap. The country singer is set to be honored with CMT's artist of a lifetime award.

The country crooner behind a whopping 26 No. 1 hits and beloved party-time favorites like "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and "Chattahoochee" will be given the accolade in a primetime special airing on the CMT channel on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

"We're honored to recognize the incomparable Alan Jackson as this year's CMT 'Artist of a Lifetime'," CMT producers said in a statement shared by music magazine, Billboard. "For almost forty years, his traditional sound, iconic voice and beloved catalog of music has captivated audiences across the globe and his talent as a recording artist and songwriter are simply unmatched."

"From his early beginnings in Newnan, Georgia, to selling out the world's largest stages, Alan has led fans on a musical journey with quiet and humble determination," the statement continued. "As his songs continue to inspire generations of fans, we are privileged to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishments."

For his part, Jackson is "very proud" of the new honor. It's just the latest tribute for the Grammy Award-winning singer who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Georgia native joins an impressive list of artists who have earned the same accolade over their lifetimes. Jackson's fellow lifetime honorees are a who's who of country music: Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers, and Merle Haggard.