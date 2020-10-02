Alabama Grandpa Moves the Masses with Bucket of Old Baseballs

“P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get.”

An Alabama grandpa’s bucket of old baseballs is touching the world.

Ethan Anderson shared a photo of a bucket of old baseballs his grandfather, Randy Long, left at the batting cages they used to go to together, in the hopes that some future kids might make use of them.

But it’s the note attached to the bucket that has people reaching for the tissues.

“My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them.... I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Anderson wrote alongside the now viral tweet.

The handwritten note says the following:

Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds. My son is now 46 y/o and my grandson is 23 y/o. I am 72 and what I won't give to pitch a couple of buckets to them. They have both moved away. If you are a father cherish these times. You won't believe how quickly they will be gone.

God bless

P.S. Give them a hug and tell them you love them every chance you get.

Anderson lives in Birmingham, approximately two hours away from his grandparents in Montgomery.

“I get to go back and visit every now and then, just didn’t realize that he missed hitting in the cages, I guess,” he told Today, adding that they plan to go together this weekend.

“He’s very excited," Anderson said.

In just a few days, his tweet has accumulated more than 32,000 retweets and upwards of 220,000 likes.

Anderson is both shocked and touched by the response.