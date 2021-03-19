14-Year-Old Poodle Named Louie Is the Oldest Dog Competing in the 2021 AKC National Agility Championship

Louie might not look like the most intimidating competitor, but even at 14-and-a-half years old, he shouldn't be underestimated.

The toy poodle from Texas will be the oldest competitor at the American Kennel Club's 2021 National Agility Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next weekend.

Poodles account for just 5% of the 1,119 dogs set to compete in the championship. Amongst all the breeds, Louie is the only 14-year-old.

According to a recent feature on the AKC website, Louie comes from a line of toy poodles that have enjoyed agility into their golden years. His mother, who lived to be 17, also ran until she was 14.

"Agility has kept Louie active," said his owner Debbie Moore. "He loves going with the younger dogs to training and mostly trains on weavepoles."

Louie, who turns 15 in June, has been the top-ranked poodle in the four- and eight-inch fields for the entirety of his career—a career that will soon come to an end. The 2021 AKC National Agility Championship will be the pup's last big event.

Louie Poodle AKC Agility Image zoom Credit: Debbie Moore

"He doesn't hear well, and his eyes are starting to develop cataracts, but the love we share is more important than everything else or any agility title or run," said Moore. "At the end of the trial, I am going home with the best dog."

The AKC's 2021 National Agility Championship will take place at the Tulsa Expo Center between March 26 and 28. You can watch Louie compete on AKC.tv.